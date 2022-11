A man has been taken to hospital after he was found injured in a pub car park in Derby following reports of a fight.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to The Merlin, in Orient Way near Pride Park, just after 20:35 GMT on Sunday.

The man is in a critical but stable condition, the force added.

Patrols are being carried out in the area and officers have urged anyone who saw what happened or has footage to get in touch.