In pictures: Belfast Marathon 2022

The Belfast City Marathon has returned to its traditional date during the May Day bank holiday weekend for the first time in three years.

The event was put on hold due to the pandemic but came back last October.

Irish Olympic athlete Paul Pollock won this year's race.

The event, which is celebrating its 40th year, is being held on a Sunday for the first time, moving from its traditional date on the May Day bank holiday Monday.

It got off to a wet start at Stormont estate in east Belfast but the sun eventually came out for the thousands of runners who took part.