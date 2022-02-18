A woman has died after being hit by a truck in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.

The incident happened at around 10:00 GMT on Friday at the junction of George's Street Lower and Convent Lane.

The male driver and his male passenger, both in their late 30s, were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman, who was in her early 70s, was taken to St Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown for a post-mortem examination.

George's Street Lower was closed following the incident.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.