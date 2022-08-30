A £2.5 million study into the effects of cannabis on the brain has been launched by a London university.

The Cannabis & Me study will research environmental and biological factors behind the different effects people experience when using cannabis.

King's College London want 6,000 people to take part in the investigation, which would be the largest independent study of its kind.

Researchers said the funding from the Medical Research Council would help develop greater understanding of the drug, estimated to be used by 200 million people across the world.