Orange lobster is one in 10 million
A rare orange lobster has been caught off the Western Isles.
It was handed in by a fisherman to Barra-based fish processing firm Barratlantic, which has placed it in a tank with other live lobsters.
The chances of a European lobster being orange is one in 10 million, according to Cornwall-based conservation charity the National Lobster Hatchery.
Lobsters are usually a dark blue/black colour.
The National Lobster Hatchery said there were different theories to why some lobsters were different colours such as genetic, diet or adaptation to their habitat.
It added that a lack of a certain protein could be behind the orange colour.
Last year, a one in two million blue lobster was landed by a fisherman off Aberdeen.