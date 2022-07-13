Picture appeal after man struck by motorcycle
Police investigating a crash that left a man in his 60s in hospital have released new images of a motorcycle rider as they appeal for information.
Emergency services were called to Church Lane in Ravenstone, Leicestershire, at about 13:50 GMT on 20 March after reports a man had been hit by a motorbike.
The victim had reportedly taken his son to meet a friend in a park but when leaving, they were followed by four bikes, and after getting out of his car when something was thrown at it, was struck by a vehicle.
A 22-year-old man from Coalville, who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage, was later released under investigation.
Leicestershire Police said its investigation "is very much continuing".