Police investigating a crash that left a man in his 60s in hospital have released new images of a motorcycle rider as they appeal for information.

Emergency services were called to Church Lane in Ravenstone, Leicestershire, at about 13:50 GMT on 20 March after reports a man had been hit by a motorbike.

The victim had reportedly taken his son to meet a friend in a park but when leaving, they were followed by four bikes, and after getting out of his car when something was thrown at it, was struck by a vehicle.

A 22-year-old man from Coalville, who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage, was later released under investigation.