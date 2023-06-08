Feed mill reopens after £4m revamp
A newly upgraded livestock feed mill has reopened after a £4m investment.
The mill at Lifton in Devon got the upgrade after difficulties with supply lines as a result of Russia's war with Ukraine.
Production capacity will be increased by about 20,000 tonnes a year.
Twelve new 70-tonne raw material bins have also been built.
Jack Cordery, chief executive of Mole Valley Farmers, which owns the site, said: "In this time of challenging food security and the pressure on supply chains and British agriculture, we are delighted by this investment and I'm very excited."
The mill was opened by Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union.
