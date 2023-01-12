Red Arrows bird strike pilot praised for safe landing
At a glance
Sqn Ldr Gregor Ogston's jet was hit by a seagull during a display in Rhyl
The impact came moments before a high-speed stunt with a team-mate
Despite the cockpit canopy being shattered, Sqn Ldr Ogston landed safely
His actions were recognised with the RAF’s highest safety award
A Red Arrows pilot who landed safely after his aircraft's cockpit canopy smashed when it was hit by a seagull has been recognised for his actions.
The bird strike happened as the Lincolnshire-based aerobatic team were performing a high-speed stunt in Rhyl, North Wales.
Despite the noise and force of the wind and a significant amount of debris in the cockpit and engine, Sqn Ldr Gregor Ogston calmly landed the aircraft.
He has been awarded a Green Endorsement – the Royal Air Force Safety Centre’s highest accolade.
The impact happened moments before a high-speed stunt with one of his team-mates last August.
"I was running down the display line at about 400mph pointing at Red 7, and out of the corner of my eye I saw a seagull," Sqn Ldr Ogston told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.
"I pretty much closed my eyes and ducked at that point because it was so close and the bird hit the canopy, which unfortunately shattered and the bird and lots of canopy flew into the cockpit," he said.
Sqn Ldr Ogston also described having to fly the aircraft with his knees briefly as he used his hands to try and communicate on the radio after his mask was ripped off.
A spokesperson for the RAF said Sqn Ldr Ogston had acted "calmly and professionally", flying his aircraft away from the scene and landing safely in highly stressful circumstances.
Sqn Ldr Ogston said he was very pleased to receive the award, but added it had been a team effort.
He said: "I am particularly thankful to Red 7, Flt Lt James Turner, who escorted me to the airfield and to the air traffic controllers and emergency services at Hawarden for their quick response and assistance during the emergency.”
