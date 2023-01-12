A Red Arrows pilot who landed safely after his aircraft's cockpit canopy smashed when it was hit by a seagull has been recognised for his actions.

The bird strike happened as the Lincolnshire-based aerobatic team were performing a high-speed stunt in Rhyl, North Wales.

Despite the noise and force of the wind and a significant amount of debris in the cockpit and engine, Sqn Ldr Gregor Ogston calmly landed the aircraft.

He has been awarded a Green Endorsement – the Royal Air Force Safety Centre’s highest accolade.