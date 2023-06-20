Lottery funding allocated to Jersey groups
At a glance
Lottery funding of more than £270,000 has been shared among groups and charities in Jersey
The money came from the Channel Islands lottery
It is awarded twice-yearly to groups that apply for funding
- Published
More than £270,000 has been awarded to organisations, groups and charities in Jersey.
The money, from CI Lottery Funding, was shared among 16 groups within the island’s art, science and sports sectors.
Among those to receive funding were the Jersey Water Polo Association, Uppsala University and Every Child Our Future.
The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) allocated the money which is awarded every May and November.
Of the £273,848 total, more than £42,000 went to a Swedish university.
The foundation said Uppsala University was using the funding to embark on a study in Jersey to reconstruct the island’s climate over the past 500,000 years.
It said the study was of "fundamental importance" to understand Jersey’s current climate system and predict and mitigate against future climate change.
Chief executive officer of JCF, Anna Terry, said the foundation continued to support charities "addressing the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis".
The funding comes from lottery ticket purchases in the Channel Islands.
The money was allocated to:
Jersey Water Polo Association - £12,050
Uppsala University - £42,226
Every Child Our Future - £5,000
Jersey Literary Festival Association - £17,000
National Trust for Jersey - £27,738
The Moving Arts Collecting - £10,090
Focus on Mental Illness - £47,220
Art in the Frame Foundation - £11,000
Jersey Arts in Health Care Trust - £10,000
Alliance Française de Jersey - £4,960
Natural Environment Team - £4,300
Jersey Rowing Club - £21,250
Padel for All Limited - £13,700
Jersey Sport - £20,713
Regent Skating Club - £13,600
Jersey Table Tennis Association - £13,000
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.