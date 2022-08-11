A budget airline will stop flying to nine destinations from Cardiff Airport this winter due to the routes not being "commercially viable".

Wizz Air will stop flying to Alicante, Corfu, Heraklion, Faro, Larnaca, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca, Sharm el-Sheikh and Tenerife from 19 September.

The move will mean its base at the airport will be closed for the winter months, with all staff offered redeployment to other parts of the UK.

Managing director Marion Geoffrey said it would "not be commercially viable" to continue to routes this winter.

She said while the routes had proven popular during the summer, the "challenging macro-economic environment" left them with "no option but to pause these routes until next spring".

It will, however, continue to offer its winter flights to Milan, Italy and Bucharest in Romania from Cardiff.

Wizz Air said it intends to increase operations from Cardiff next spring.

As for those booked on to winter flights, they will be offered a full refund or flights from another airport.

The company announced its new base at Cardiff Airport in December 2020 - a move that created 40 new jobs.

At the time, it had plans to increase the annual capacity of Cardiff Airport by more than 350,000 seats.