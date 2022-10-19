A man has been charged with kidnap after two people were robbed at knifepoint in their car before being forced to drive to a cashpoint and withdraw money.

Thames Valley Police says the incident, which saw one of the victims assaulted, happened in Ladygrove, Didcot, Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Robert Bennett, 44, of Kibble Close, Didcot, has been charged with two counts of kidnap, two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of robbery, attempted robbery and assault.

H﻿e was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on 11 November.