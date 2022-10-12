Fire investigators say they have not been able to determine the cause of a major fire at a former nightclub in Leicester.

Several crews were sent to the disused Krystals building, in Gravel Street, in the early hours of 4 October.

Leicestertshire Fire and Rescue Service said the investigation had been completed and police had handed the site over for demolition.

The city council said it used "emergency demolition powers" to make the building safe, but had now handed it back to the landlord to complete the clear-up operation.