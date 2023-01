Guernsey's population increased by 410 over the year ending 31 March 2022 according to census figures., external

Guernsey's population was 63,711, 0.6% up over the year.

There was a natural decrease of 81 people and net migration of 491 people over the same period.

In September 2022, 31,196 people were employed or self-employed in Guernsey, 1% more than at the end of September 2021.