Rehab ward 'must reopen at Overdale in August'
At a glance
A rehabilitation ward for patients with strokes and other injuries must move back to Overdale Hospital in August, the health minister says
Staffing arrangements had caused some delays, the minister added
Campaigners said the quality of care had diminished since services moved to the General Hospital because of Covid
- Published
A rehabilitation ward to help patients recover from strokes and other injuries must reopen at Jersey's Overdale Hospital in August, a minister says.
Health and Social Services Minister Karen Wilson said she had instructed Health Department officers that the ward must be re-opened by 10 August.
She said there had been "a slight delay" in its re-opening "to allow time to finalise staffing arrangements".
Services were moved to the General Hospital in 2020 as an emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but campaigners said the quality of care and facilities available had diminished since the move.
Deputy Wilson said she was grateful to all staff working on the re-opening of the ward.
She added: "In the meantime, I will continue to meet with patients and wider stakeholders to understand their views on the ward’s reopening."