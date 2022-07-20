A rehabilitation ward to help patients recover from strokes and other injuries must reopen at Jersey's Overdale Hospital in August, a minister says.

Health and Social Services Minister Karen Wilson said she had instructed Health Department officers that the ward must be re-opened by 10 August.

She said there had been "a slight delay" in its re-opening "to allow time to finalise staffing arrangements".

Services were moved to the General Hospital in 2020 as an emergency response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but campaigners said the quality of care and facilities available had diminished since the move.

Deputy Wilson said she was grateful to all staff working on the re-opening of the ward.

She added: "In the meantime, I will continue to meet with patients and wider stakeholders to understand their views on the ward’s reopening."