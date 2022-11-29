Inverness Harbour Trust has marked the 175th anniversary of the port by commissioning a new book about its role in the development of the city and wider Highlands.

T﻿he book by local author Roy Pedersen charts the port's history before and after the establishment of the trust that has managed it for almost two centuries.

T﻿he earliest known record of the harbour is in the writings of a Benedictine monk who wrote in 1249 of ship being built in Inverness for a French count to carry him to the Crusades.