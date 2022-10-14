A﻿ fourth man arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee has been released without charge.

T﻿he man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday for questioning.

It comes after a man in his 40s, the third arrest made by police in connection with the murder, was arrested on Monday and released without charge on Wednesday.

Mr Dooley, a father-of-seven of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane, Killarney, died after he was attacked at Rath Cemetery in County Kerry on 5 October.

Two men, both related to the victim, have already been charged with murder.