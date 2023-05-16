A pub in Cornwall has been crowned the winner of a competition set up to find the most nature-friendly beer garden.

Eighteen tenanted St Austell brewery pubs across Cornwall were in competition for the top spot.

The owners of the St Kew Inn, near Bodmin, installed a pond and have grown a wildflower meadow to attract wildlife.

Pub landlord Mike Masters said they also avoided cutting hedges and shrubs and have removed fences to attract hedgehogs.