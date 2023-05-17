Woman charged with murder over death in Surrey
A woman has been charged with murder, following the death of another woman in Surrey.
Sara McKenzie, 61, from Fairview Road, Ash, will appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
It follows the discovery of the body of a woman in her 50s at a property in Ash on 11 May.
A 64-year-old man who was also arrested has been released and faces no further action.
