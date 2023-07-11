Work to install a new fibre network across Guernsey has reached a "major milestone".

Guernsey Fibre is preparing to start an 18-week programme of work on the road from the Guernsey Dairy to Castel Church.

It will involve closing the road in six stages to lay 1.4 miles (2.2km) of new ducts and fibre cables underground, as well as on existing telephone poles.

The "faster, more resilient broadband" is being delivered to all 30,000 homes on the island, project leaders said.