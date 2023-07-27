Controlled bomb explosion registers as earthquake
A controlled explosion has been carried out by Royal Navy divers off the north coast of Guernsey.
Police said what was thought to be a German-made SC250 bomb, "an airdropped weapon" from World War Two, was detonated at 10:15 BST on Thursday.
It said the device was discovered by a local diver.
The States said Guernsey Harbours issued a warning to boat owners to keep clear of the area.
A spokesperson did not comment on why a general warning was not issued.
The detonation registered as a magnitude 2.7 earthquake detected 6km (4 miles) north of St Peter Port.
The BBC has approached the Royal Navy for comment.
