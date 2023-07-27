An interactive 64ft-long (19.5m) model railway based on a Buckinghamshire railway station is going on display at Chester Cathedral, in Cheshire.

The model of Milton Keynes station was built by music producer and model enthusiast Pete Waterman and his team of Railnuts to help raise money for the cathedral.

"It's all about movement, it's all about speed and entertainment for the youngsters, and this will entertain them," said Mr Waterman.

Visitors will be able to interact with the display using control tablets to drive the trains.