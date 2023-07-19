It is thought it will cost about £1m, says the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The council said it would re-apply for funding "as and when opportunities arise".

Labour city council leader Phil Bialyk said the authority was "very disappointed" and "we remain hopeful that funding can be secured for a replacement Mallison Bridge in the future".

As a result of the bridge's demise, a small alleyway next to Commercial Road is currently the only way for pedestrians and cyclists to access the main part of the quay from Cricklepit Suspension Bridge.

Leader of the opposition in Exeter, Green Party councillor Diana Moore, said: "This is a real blow for residents and visitors who’ve put up with the little corridor that’s causing so many problems."

She said a bid should be resubmitted "at the earliest opportunity".