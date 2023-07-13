Vandals have caused more than £15,000 worth of damage at an East Sussex golf club.

Three or four young people are believed to have been involved in causing the "substantial" damage at Lottbridge Golf Club in Eastbourne between 04:00 and 04:30 BST on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

One golf buggy was driven into a pond, another into bushes and third down a steep bank towards a railway line. All the buggies' chassis were bent.

Buggy tyre marks were left all over the golf course, and flags marking the holes were all snapped. A digger that was on site had its windows smashed.