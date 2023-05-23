Members of the public are being warned to avoid sick or dead birds after more cases of bird flu were confirmed in Nottinghamshire.

Earlier this month five infected black-headed gulls were found near the River Idle by trading standards officers.

Nottinghamshire County Council said another three cases were confirmed in wild birds found at Thurgarton.

A council spokesman said the authority was working with Newark and Sherwood District Council and other agencies to reduce the risk of disease spreading.