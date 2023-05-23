Public warning after bird flu cases confirmed
Members of the public are being warned to avoid sick or dead birds after more cases of bird flu were confirmed in Nottinghamshire.
Earlier this month five infected black-headed gulls were found near the River Idle by trading standards officers.
Nottinghamshire County Council said another three cases were confirmed in wild birds found at Thurgarton.
A council spokesman said the authority was working with Newark and Sherwood District Council and other agencies to reduce the risk of disease spreading.
Though the risks of humans contracting the virus are low, the UK Health Security Agency said direct contact with ill animals should be avoided, with any birds affected reported to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
John Cottee, county council cabinet member for communities, also advised dog walkers to keep their pets away from infected animals.
"It is important that people do not touch any sick or dead birds," he said.
"I would also urge people not to feed any swans and geese, particularly around Thurgarton and the River Idle in Newington, as feeding encourages them to congregate and that increases the risk of the disease spreading."
