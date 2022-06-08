New town bus service begins in Jersey

A new bus service has begun a trial in Jersey.

The number 20 TownLink travels across St Helier in a circular route between 09:00 and 18:00 BST, taking around 30 minutes.

The States of Jersey has committed £365,000 for the service, which will run for one year.

Libertybus director Kevin Hart said he hoped the government would make the route permanent in the future.

He said: "I think it's safe to say it would never be a commercial enterprise, we've got a couple of minibuses on it but it depends on the States if we're serious about keeping cars out of town.

"It's what needs to be done isn't it, reducing traffic through town by taking cars out of town is the next step."