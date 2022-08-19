Casualty airlifted after vehicle drives off cliff

Popton Fort RNLI

The vehicle left the road and fell onto the beach at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire

A casualty has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left a road and fell from a cliff onto the beach below.

Emergency crews were alerted to the incident at Popton Fort, Pembrokeshire, at around 06:30 BST on Thursday.

Police, ambulance, fire, coastguard and lifeboat crews attended and made the request for an air ambulance.

A coastguard rescue helicopter from St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan, was dispatched and took the casualty to hospital.

RNLI

Various emergency services attended the incident before it was decided an air ambulance was needed