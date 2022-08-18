Ironworks venue in Inverness looks set to be demolished
Inverness music venue Ironworks looks set to close at the end of this year
It follows planning consent for a £30m hotel on the site
Ironworks has staged music and comedy events for 14 years
Bricks Group said its £30m hotel would create 65 jobs
A popular Inverness music venue looks set to be demolished to make way for a new £30m hotel.
Ironworks opened 14 years ago and Biffy Clyro, Babyshambles and The Charlatans have been among the bands to play at the venue.
Highland councillors have voted through Bricks Group's plans for a 155-bedroom hotel on the site.
The vote was split seven for and seven against the proposals with the chairman having the casting vote. There was one abstention.
Ironworks director Caroline Campbell said she was proud of what the venue's team had achieved over the years, adding that it remained open for business at least until the end of this year.
Bricks Group bosses said they were delighted their planning application had been successful, and that they would work with Ironworks staff on "reaching a mutually agreeable timetable".
Ms Campbell added: “We’ve had a fantastic 14 years at 122b Academy Street as the area’s largest independent music venue.
"From the very start, our vision was to establish a unique and distinctive destination that music fans from the Highlands and Islands could call their own.
"A place they could come together, form new friendships and see some of their favourite acts."
Bricks Group said the hotel would create 65 full-time jobs.
Chief operating officer Allan Davidson said: “This approval brings a £30m inward investment to Inverness and will assist the city centre’s economic recovery."