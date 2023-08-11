A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Leicester that left a man injured.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital after police were called to Glovers Walk, Beaumont Leys, on Wednesday morning.

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

A 31-year-old man was arrested early on Friday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.