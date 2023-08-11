Man arrested after city stabbing
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Leicester that left a man injured.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital after police were called to Glovers Walk, Beaumont Leys, on Wednesday morning.
Police said his injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 31-year-old man was arrested early on Friday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone about with information about the incident or footage that could help the investigation.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external