A woman in her 40s has died after she was struck by a train in County Sligo in the Republic of Ireland.

Another woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident at Ballysadare and forensic collision investigators are enroute.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident occurred on the train line between Sligo town and Collooney at about 16:00 local time.

About 100 passengers remain on board the 15:05 Sligo to Connolly station service.