Bath: Murder accused appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after another man suffered fatal stab wounds.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to an address on Drake Avenue, Bath at about 17:30 BST on Sunday, after reports a man had been injured in an altercation.

55-year-old David Christian died at the scene from stab wounds.

Michael Sloane, 60, of Drake Avenue, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with his murder.