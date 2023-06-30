A teenage motorcyclist has sustained life-changing injuries in a crash with a car in Hayle, Cornwall.

Police attended the incident, which involved a white Sum 125cc motorcycle and a red Ford Fiesta, on Steamers Hill, Angarrack, at about 18:50 BST on Thursday.

The local man, who was in his late teens, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital. Those in the vehicle were unharmed.

The road was closed while the scene was examined. It was reopened at 21:00 BST.