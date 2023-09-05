Motorcyclist, in 80s, dies in roundabout crash
A motorcyclist in his 80s has died after crashing into a roundabout.
Thames Valley Police said the driver of a blue Kawasaki crashed on the Pegasus Way roundabout on the A418 Aylesbury Road, near Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, at about 07:40 BST on Sunday.
His next of kin have been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
The force appealed for any witnesses to the single-vehicle accident, especially those with dashcam footage.
