Biker tribute after two motorcycles and car crash
Tributes have been paid to a 58-year-old man who died after a crash between two motorbikes and a car.
Emergency services were called to the crash at 17:50 BST on 7 July.
Darrel King, a grandfather from Caerphilly was confirmed dead at the scene on the A468 near Bedwas.
His family said he was “loved by everyone that knew him”.
A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition, Gwent Police said.
The family of Mr King, from Caerphilly, said: “Darrel was a wonderful son, dad, uncle and grandad who loved life and was loved by everyone that knew him.
“As a family we are all heartbroken at his sudden and tragic death and we will miss him every day.”
They thanked the people that stopped at the scene to offer help and the emergency services.
Officers are appealing to anyone with information or footage to contact them.