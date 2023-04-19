Garda killer sentenced to minimum of 40 years
At a glance
A man found guilty of murdering a garda (Irish police) detective in County Roscommon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Stephen Silver, 46, from Foxford in County Mayo, must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years.
Det Garda Colm Horkan was shot 11 times in Castlerea shortly before midnight on 17 June 2020.
Silver, who has a long history of mental illness, had denied murdering the detective but admitted manslaughter.
Silver and a friend were walking towards the centre of Castlerea on the night of the murder.
A short time earlier the two men had been driving a motorbike erratically around a local housing estate and Silver had been heard "shouting and roaring" by neighbours who called police.
Det Garda Horkan was driving an unmarked car and had a police issued firearm when he pulled up alongside the two men.
Silver spoke to him through the window before Det Garda Horkan got out of the car.
Silver claimed he did not recognise the driver as a garda because he was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket.
The two men grappled and struggled for Det Garda Horkan’s gun.
Silver admitted shooting Det Garda Horkan and said he struck him with the butt of the gun as he fell to the ground and shot him several more times.
Despite efforts by colleagues to revive him, Det Garda Horkan died from his injuries.