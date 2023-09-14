Friend became known to the woman in December 2022 and bought her gifts including a bag, shoes, and a scarf in the weeks following.

By the end of January 2023, the victim became concerned by constant messages she was receiving on her phone, including demands to return the gifts.

Friend was unaware of where the victim lived, so the abuse escalated as he tried to find her address.

He also called her repeatedly on several numbers, many which were withheld.

In February, a 999 call was made to police that Friend had attended an address of a friend of the victim in Chatham.

He was seen to withdraw a weapon - resembling a machete - from his trousers and wave it around while demanding the victim’s address.

He was also heard shouting threats he would throw acid in the victim’s face and kill her.

He was arrested the same day, but later bailed as police built a case.