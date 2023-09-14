Stalker jailed after threatening woman with acid
A man who stalked a woman, threatened to throw acid in her face and made threats with a weapon has been jailed.
Duncan Friend, from Sittingbourne, subjected his victim to "relentless harassment and intimidation", Kent Police said.
On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.
He will also be subject to a seven-year restraining order upon release.
Friend became known to the woman in December 2022 and bought her gifts including a bag, shoes, and a scarf in the weeks following.
By the end of January 2023, the victim became concerned by constant messages she was receiving on her phone, including demands to return the gifts.
Friend was unaware of where the victim lived, so the abuse escalated as he tried to find her address.
He also called her repeatedly on several numbers, many which were withheld.
In February, a 999 call was made to police that Friend had attended an address of a friend of the victim in Chatham.
He was seen to withdraw a weapon - resembling a machete - from his trousers and wave it around while demanding the victim’s address.
He was also heard shouting threats he would throw acid in the victim’s face and kill her.
He was arrested the same day, but later bailed as police built a case.
'Distress, fear and anxiety'
In March, he was arrested again after continuing to send threatening messages to people, including the victim.
Friend, 51, of Woodstock Road, was charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress and of possessing a knife in a public place.
Investigator Holly Felstead said: "Duncan Friend subjected his victim to relentless harassment and intimidation and his actions have impacted deeply on her daily life."
"Friend has caused a huge amount of distress, fear and anxiety not only to the victim but to her friends and family.
