More plans for porcelain factory site revealed
- Published
Major plans to turn the remaining parts of a former porcelain factory into housing have been revealed.
Proposals for the Royal Worcester Porcelain site include town houses with rooftop gardens, a gym and swimming pool.
Developer Barnett Property Group shared details of the wider Waterside project alongside an application to convert the Throwing House on Princes Drive.
The Throwing House, one of several buildings within Barnett's scheme for Diglis, Worcester, would be transformed into eight apartments.
That application, which includes two and one-bedroom flats, has been submitted to Worcester City Council, with the proposal under consultation until next month.
Designers for Barnett said Waterside would see the redevelopment of six individual sites and existing buildings.
"It is intended that the project is phased over a period of time and the exact timings and order of development will become apparent on the success of each proposal at planning stage," the application said.
Berkeley Homes has already converted large parts of the area into housing over the past 15 years.
It partly renovated the grade II-listed Bone Mill in 2009 and more flats were proposed there as well as a potential restaurant, museum or offices.
The outside of the building was restored to protect it from flooding, but no restaurateur came forward despite it being on the market for several years.
The latest application said the lack of interest in the building as a restaurant was an indication older plans needed “some adjustments”.
It added an "excessive" focus on protecting the building's history had left it "incomplete and unused".
Under new plans, more flats are proposed for Gilding House, which has already been partly converted into apartments.
Additionally, a building described as "site six" off Mill Street would be demolished to make way for a two-storey "coach house" with new apartments.