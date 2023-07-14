Grade II listed bridge to be repaired after crash
A wall of a Grade II listed bridge is to be taken down and rebuilt after a passing vehicle struck it
The damage to Lugwardine Bridge, near Hereford, is significant, Herefordshire Council says
Repairs should start in the summer but environmental and conservation groups will have to be consulted first
One of the walls of a Grade II listed bridge is to be taken down and rebuilt after being hit by a vehicle, Herefordshire Council has said.
A lane has been closed with temporary traffic lights installed on the A438 at Lugwardine Bridge, near Hereford, to keep drivers away from the damaged wall.
The local authority has not revealed when the crash occurred, but said inspections found significant damage.
Repairs are expected to start during the summer.
As well as being a Grade II listed structure, the bridge crosses the River Lugg, which is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Those factors mean building conservation officers along with groups such as Natural England will have to be consulted before work can begin, the council has said.
Councillor Barry Durkin, cabinet member for roads, apologised for "any inconvenience caused" and said he hoped to get repairs "completed as soon as possible".
