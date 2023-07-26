City apartment block set for major upgrade
One of Derby’s tallest apartment blocks is set to receive its first upgrade in decades.
Derby Homes said work was planned for a refurbishment project at Rivermead House in Bath Street, which contains more than 50 flats.
The 12-storey apartment block was built in the 1960s.
Balconies, roof coverings and windows are set to be replaced or improved, with work also to be carried on the building’s external cladding.
The cost of the project has not yet been disclosed yet, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, and a start date has not been confirmed, but details were released by Derby Homes ahead of a board meeting on Thursday.
It comes two weeks after a fire broke out at the apartment block on 13 July.
The report said the site's cladding "is safe and not a fire risk", but recommended replacing it as "it is now getting close to its end of life".
Derby Homes say all residents will be able to remain in their properties during the refurbishment.
