A woman is due to appear in court after being charged in relation to an alleged fatal assault in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the woman, who is in her 20s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court in County Donegal later on Tuesday.

She was arrested on Monday as part of an investigation into an incident in the Slieve League/Killybegs area between 24 and 25 June.

A body, later revealed to be Robert Wilkin from Northern Ireland, was recovered from the water at Slieve League on 3 July.