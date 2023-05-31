Man jailed for causing death by dangerous driving
At a glance
A man from Hoo, Kent, has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving
The 69-year-old man who died was walking over a pedestrian crossing at the time of the collision
Investigators found that the driver, Glen Heaton, was travelling over the speed limit and had traces of cannabis in his blood
A man has been jailed for more than four years following a collision which killed a 69-year-old man in October 2020.
Glen Heaton was driving from Chattenden to Hoo when he struck the victim who had been walking over a pedestrian crossing.
The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.
Kent Police said Heaton's car came to a halt almost 100m past the crossing.
At the time of the collision, the red traffic lights for the crossing had not been activated but the car had been travelling in excess of the speed limit, investigators said.
Heaton, 42, of Miskin Road, Hoo, was arrested and had a blood sample taken for analysis.
Det Con Faye Murphy said Heaton later admitted to being a cannabis user and that the analysis showed levels in his blood to be above the legal limit.
Appearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, Heaton was sentenced to four years and two months for causing death by dangerous driving.
A second count of causing death without due care and attention while a controlled drug in his body exceeded the specified limit was ordered to lie on file.
He is also disqualified from driving for six years and one months on his release from prison.
