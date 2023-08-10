A former police officer convicted over indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Kurt Haydon downloaded imagery including video of children between the ages of nine and 12 that fell into categories C, B and the most extreme, A, a court heard.

It came to light after police in 2019 seized two devices, including a laptop computer, from a house linked to him.

The 38-year-old, from Cannock, was sentenced to 18 months in prison suspended for two years.