Historic prayer book unveiled at Hever Castle
Experts have discovered a 1527 Book of Hours belonged to Thomas Cromwell
It is identical to prayer books owned by Anne Boleyn and Catherine of Aragon
It featured in a painting by Hans Holbein the Younger
Experts say they've solved the mystery behind the ownership of a historically important prayer book after they linked it to a famous portrait of Thomas Cromwell.
Cromwell's book, the 1527 Book of Hours, is thought to be the only object from any Tudor portrait to have survived to this day, according to historians.
It was featured by Henry VIII’s court painter Hans Holbein in his portrait of the statesman and royal adviser.
It is the third copy of same book that was also owned by Henry VIII’s wives Catherine of Aragon and Anne Boleyn.
Assistant curator at Kent's Hever Castle, Kate McCaffrey, made the link in 2021 that the two women had copies of the same prayer book.
She then discovered the third copy of the 1527 Book of Hours at the Wren Library at Trinity College, Cambridge, which received it in August 1660.
A team of experts, including historian Tracy Borman, reviewed evidence which led them to believe it was the same book in the Holbein painting and that it belonged to Cromwell.
Historians say it is the first time they have made a link between the three prayer books, with its bejewelled, silver gilt binding.
Hever Castle’s curator Alison Palmer said: “It is thrilling to be a part of the solving of this 400-year-old mystery."
Cromwell’s prayer book will be on display at Hever Castle until November.
