Blue Flag awards given to 12 beaches in South East

Keep Britain Tidy, which manages the awards, said the beaches were assessed on safety, water quality and waste.

Water quality is monitored during the bathing season, from May to September, by the Environment Agency.

It releases up-to-date information in swimming spots, where pollution levels may have been affected by weather or sea conditions.

Twelve beaches in the South East were recognised by Keep Britain Tidy for their "excellent" quality with Blue Flags - two fewer than last year.

The international award is only given to "well-managed beaches with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes".

A number of beaches received the Seaside Award, presented to beaches to celebrate the quality and diversity of resorts.

These include Worthing, Bognor Regis, Hastings and Sheerness - and Brighton central beach.

A spokeswoman for Brighton and Hove city council said the Environment Agency rated the central beach's water quality as "good" rather than "excellent" this year.

"As only beaches which have 'excellent' bathing water are eligible for the Blue Flag Awards, we were unable to apply," she added.