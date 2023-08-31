Boy arrested after another boy's death
A boy has died following what police have called an "isolated incident".
Police and ambulance crews were called to Singlewell Road, Gravesend, at about 17:45 BST on Wednesday.
The boy was taken to hospital, but later died. His next of kin are aware.
Kent Police said that as part of the investigation to establish the circumstances of the boy's death, another boy has been arrested.
Police said they were not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with the incident.
