Met Police officer charged with rape

Scotland yardPA Media

PC McGregor was arrested the day after on 4 June 2021

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

PC Samuel McGregor, 29, working at the Central North Command Unit, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The victim, a woman known to the officer, reported the incident on 2 June 2021 and PC McGregor was arrested soon afterwards.

The officer has been suspended.

