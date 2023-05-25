Met Police officer charged with rape
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.
PC Samuel McGregor, 29, working at the Central North Command Unit, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
The victim, a woman known to the officer, reported the incident on 2 June 2021 and PC McGregor was arrested soon afterwards.
The officer has been suspended.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external