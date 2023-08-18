Women's World Cup 2023: Big screen to show final

Big screen at Saumarez Park

Big screens at Saumarez Park have broadcast important events, including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and King Charles III's coronation

The final of the Women’s World Cup 2023 is to be shown on a big screen in Guernsey's Saumarez Park, the North Show organising committee has said.

The committee said it was "delighted" to host the live event, with doors due to open at 10:00 BST on Sunday before kick-off at 11:00.

Seating would be available for up to 2,000, it said.

Entry and car parking at Home Farm car Park would also be free, it added.

The final will see England play Spain at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

