London’s emergency services are facing "capacity pressures" that may impact their ability to respond to major terrorist incidents, City Hall politicians say.

The warning comes in a new report published by the London Assembly’s police and crime committee.

The cross-party group said although there had been some improvements on how blue-light services worked together to prepare and respond to terror attacks, pressures remained.

The capital’s emergency services each noted the report's recommendations and gave assurances they were working to ensure robust plans were in place.