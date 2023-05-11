Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a 36-year-old father in a house in Middlesbrough.

Carlos Boyce was found dead and another man, also 36, was seriously injured, at the property on Homerton Road on 11 November 2022.

Lee Hogg, 38, and Terry Dalton, 53, were convicted of murder and grievous bodily harm following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Mr Boyce's young son said he had lost "the best man in the world".