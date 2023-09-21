A dispersal order will be in place across the whole of Harlow at the weekend to stop a car cruising event.

Essex Police said it would be in force from 18:00 BST on Saturday until 06:00 on Sunday to "tackle the associated anti-social behaviour and prevent crime and disorder".

A dispersal order gives officers additional powers to direct anyone acting anti-socially to leave the area.

Acting Insp Matt Hughes said: "We use these orders in a considered and proportionate way, to make sure they are targeting anti-social behaviour and allowing people to go about their daily lives."