Dispersal order in place in town to stop car meet
- Published
A dispersal order will be in place across the whole of Harlow at the weekend to stop a car cruising event.
Essex Police said it would be in force from 18:00 BST on Saturday until 06:00 on Sunday to "tackle the associated anti-social behaviour and prevent crime and disorder".
A dispersal order gives officers additional powers to direct anyone acting anti-socially to leave the area.
Acting Insp Matt Hughes said: "We use these orders in a considered and proportionate way, to make sure they are targeting anti-social behaviour and allowing people to go about their daily lives."
Essex Police introduced a 48-hour dispersal order in Southend from 25 to 27 August following concerns about several planned cruise events in the city.
Acting Insp Hughes added: "We will not tolerate dangerous driving in any part of Harlow, and our officers will be out in the community on Saturday evening to make sure drivers are behaving safely and responsibly."
