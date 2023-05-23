First asylum seekers expected to arrive at ex-RAF site in August
The first group of 200 asylum seekers to be moved into temporary accommodation at a former Lincolnshire RAF station is understood to be due to arrive in mid-August.
The Home Office plans to convert the ex-RAF Scampton site into a migrant camp for up to 2,000 asylum seekers.
It is believed to have outlined its plans for Scampton at a parish council meeting last week.
Local council leaders have applied for a judicial review into the move, fearing it would affect plans for a £300m regeneration project at the site.
West Lindsey District Council previously lost its bid for an injunction against work to prepare the site of the former RAF station, which was home to the famous Dambusters squadron in World War Two.
The Home Office is yet to confirm the latest move, but said the accommodation would be filled in phases.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats, while helping reduce the use of costly hotels.
"Not only are these sites more affordable for taxpayers, but they are also more manageable for communities, due to healthcare and catering facilities on site, 24/7 security and the purpose-built, safe and secure accommodation they provide."
However, following a meeting with government officials last Wednesday, Scampton Parish Council said it understood the first cohort would be made up of new arrivals to the UK - not those currently housed in hotels.
"This is at odds with the Home Office argument that the proposal to use RAF Scampton is an emergency measure to save the cost of accommodating migrants in hotels," a council spokesperson said.
In a post on Facebook, the authority said it remained "totally opposed" to the proposals and did not believe Scampton "in any way represented a suitable or viable site for the temporary housing of asylum seekers".
News that the site, which was also home to the world famous Red Arrows aerobatic display team between 2000 until 2022, could be used to house migrants first emerged in March, prompting opposition from local residents and officials.
Historians have also objected to the government's plans for the site due to its links with the Dambusters squadron.
However, former Border Force chief Kevin Saunders, said it "makes sense" to use Scampton for asylum seekers because "the infrastructure is still there".
